Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
20 Kreuzer 1804 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1804
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4045 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (9)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (12)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search