Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

20 Kreuzer 1804 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1804 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1804 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4045 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (9)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (12)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Frühwald - September 23, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date September 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Frühwald - December 13, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date December 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1804 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 20 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
