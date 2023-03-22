Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

20 Kreuzer 1802 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4041 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Künker - September 28, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1802 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 20 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search