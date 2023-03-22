20 Kreuzer 1802 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4041 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (3) VF (3) F (1)