Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
20 Kreuzer 1802 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1802
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4041 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (3)
- Künker (7)
- Rauch (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
