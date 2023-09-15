Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
20 Kreuzer 1801 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1801
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1801 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1788 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
