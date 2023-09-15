Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

20 Kreuzer 1801 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1801 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1801 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1801 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1788 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (6)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (8)
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1801 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1801 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1801 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1801 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1801 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1801 at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1801 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1801 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1801 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1801 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1801 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1801 at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1801 at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1801 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1801 at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1801 at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1801 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1801 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 15, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1801 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1801 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1801 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

