Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

20 Kreuzer 1800 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1800 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1800 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1800 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1786 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1800 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1800 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1800 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1800 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1800 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2011
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1800 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

