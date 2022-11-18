Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
20 Kreuzer 1800 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1800
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1800 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1786 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
