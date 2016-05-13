20 Kreuzer 1799 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1799 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1657 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (3) VF (2)