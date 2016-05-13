Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

20 Kreuzer 1799 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1799 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1799 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1799 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1657 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1799 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Künker - August 28, 2013
Seller Künker
Date August 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

