Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
20 Kreuzer 1825 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1825
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1732 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (5)
- Künker (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
