Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

20 Kreuzer 1825 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1732 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1825 at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1825 at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

