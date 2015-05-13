Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

20 Kreuzer 1824 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4222 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1824 at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

