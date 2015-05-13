20 Kreuzer 1824 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4222 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)