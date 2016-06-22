Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

20 Kreuzer 1822 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1583 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place June 22, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1822 at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1822 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
