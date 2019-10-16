20 Kreuzer 1821 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2065 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (2)