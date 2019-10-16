Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
20 Kreuzer 1821 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1821
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2065 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Künker (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
773 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
