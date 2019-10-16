Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

20 Kreuzer 1821 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2065 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1821 at auction HIRSCH - November 21, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
773 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1821 at auction HIRSCH - May 7, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 7, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

