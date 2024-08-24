Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
20 Kreuzer 1819 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1819
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
