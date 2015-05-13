Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

20 Kreuzer 1818 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1209 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
