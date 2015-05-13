20 Kreuzer 1818 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1209 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition VF (1)