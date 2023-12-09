Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
20 Kreuzer 1817 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1817
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place March 8, 2023.
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
