20 Kreuzer 1817 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place March 8, 2023.

Сondition AU (3) XF (5) No grade (1)