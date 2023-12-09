Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

20 Kreuzer 1817 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place March 8, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1817 at auction SINCONA - May 13, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 200 CHF
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1817 at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Russiancoin - December 20, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 17, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Künker - March 10, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

