20 Kreuzer 1816 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1816
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2209 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
