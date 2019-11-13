Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

20 Kreuzer 1816 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2209 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Künker (1)
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

