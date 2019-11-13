20 Kreuzer 1816 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2209 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1)