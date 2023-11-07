20 Kreuzer 1814 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3595 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

Сondition AU (4) XF (2) VF (2)