Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
20 Kreuzer 1814 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1814
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3595 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (2)
- Rauch (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search