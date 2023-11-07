Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

20 Kreuzer 1814 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3595 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rauch (1)
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1814 at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Rauch - July 11, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date July 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1814 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 20 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search