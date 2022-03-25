Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
20 Kreuzer 1813 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1813
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4049 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
