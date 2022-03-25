20 Kreuzer 1813 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4049 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (9)