Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

20 Kreuzer 1813 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4049 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (7)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1813 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Künker - September 29, 2002
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1813 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 20 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search