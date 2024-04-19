Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
20 Kreuzer 1811 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1811
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (4)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
