Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

20 Kreuzer 1811 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 21, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1811 at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1811 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1811 at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - December 28, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 5, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 5, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

