20 Kreuzer 1811 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (12) VF (5) Condition (slab) XF40 (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (4)

Höhn (3)

Künker (2)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (3)