Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
20 Kreuzer 1810 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1810
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1220 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
