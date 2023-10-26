Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

20 Kreuzer 1810 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1220 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 27, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

