20 Kreuzer 1810 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1220 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (11) VF (1) No grade (1)