Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

20 Kreuzer 1809 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2005 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place September 26, 2017.

Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

