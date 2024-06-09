20 Kreuzer 1809 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2005 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place September 26, 2017.

