Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
20 Kreuzer 1809 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1809
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2005 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place September 26, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
