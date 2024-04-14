Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

10 Kreuzer 1800 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1800 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 10 Kreuzer 1800 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 10 Kreuzer
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 10 Kreuzer 1800 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1785 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 10 Kreuzer 1800 at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria 10 Kreuzer 1800 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Bavaria 10 Kreuzer 1800 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Bavaria 10 Kreuzer 1800 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 10 Kreuzer 1800 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 10 Kreuzer 1800 at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 10 Kreuzer 1800 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria 10 Kreuzer 1800 at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition F
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

