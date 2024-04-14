10 Kreuzer 1800 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 10 Kreuzer 1800 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1785 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (3) F (1)