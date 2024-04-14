Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
10 Kreuzer 1800 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 10 Kreuzer
- Year 1800
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 10 Kreuzer 1800 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1785 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
