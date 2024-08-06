Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1805 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1805 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1805 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1871 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (18)
  • Leu (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1805 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5109 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1805 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4072 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1805 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1805 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1805 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1805 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1805 at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1805 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1805 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1805 at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1805 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1805 at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1805 at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1805 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1805 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1805 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1805 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1805 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1805 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1805 at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1805 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

