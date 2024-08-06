Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1805
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1805 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1871 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5109 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4072 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
