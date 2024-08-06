Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1803 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1803 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1803 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1803 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2612 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

Bavaria Ducat 1803 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1038 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Bavaria Ducat 1803 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2542 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1803 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1803 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1803 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1803 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1803 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1803 at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1803 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1803 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1803 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1803 at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1803 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1803 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1803 at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1803 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1803 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1803 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1803 at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1803 at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1803 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

