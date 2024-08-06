Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1803 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1803
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1803 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2612 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (21)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (5)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (5)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1038 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2542 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
