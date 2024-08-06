Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1802 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1802
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1802 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7325 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (14)
- Leu (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
2251 $
Price in auction currency 345000 JPY
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1964 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
