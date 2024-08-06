Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1802 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1802 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1802 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1802 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7325 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (14)
  • Leu (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1802 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
2251 $
Price in auction currency 345000 JPY
Bavaria Ducat 1802 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1964 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1802 at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1802 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1802 at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1802 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1802 at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1802 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1802 at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1802 at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1802 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1802 at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1802 at auction HIRSCH - February 18, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1802 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1802 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 17, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1802 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1802 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1802 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1802 at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1802 at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1802 at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

