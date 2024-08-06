Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1801 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1801
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1801 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3638 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2321 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1788 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
