Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1801 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1801 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1801 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1801 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3638 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Künker (13)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1801 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1801 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2321 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1801 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1788 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1801 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1801 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1801 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1801 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1801 at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1801 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1801 at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1801 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1801 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1801 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1801 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1801 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1801 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1801 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1801 at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1801 at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1801 at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1801 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

