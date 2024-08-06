Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1800 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1800 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1800 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1800 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3225 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction Rapp - May 6, 2022
Seller Rapp
Date May 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 2, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 4, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction HIRSCH - February 15, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction Hess Divo - October 23, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction UBS - September 4, 2006
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
Bavaria Ducat 1800 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1800 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search