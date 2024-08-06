Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1800 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1800
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1800 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (12)
- Rapp (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3225 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
