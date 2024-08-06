Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1799 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1799 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1799 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1799 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4550 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1799 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1799 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
5816 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

