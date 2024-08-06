Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1821 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1821
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1821 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3070 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Künker (7)
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
16982 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
14550 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
