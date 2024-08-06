Ducat 1821 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1821 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3070 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2015.

Сondition AU (5) XF (5) VF (1)