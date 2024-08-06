Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1821 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1821
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1821 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4580 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
14859 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
14849 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
