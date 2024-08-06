Ducat 1821 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1821 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4580 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (9) XF (4)