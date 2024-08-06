Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1821 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1821 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1821 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1821 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4580 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Künker (8)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
14859 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
14849 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

