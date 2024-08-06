Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1821 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1821
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1821 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4633 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (22)
- Leu (1)
- Naumann (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
6113 $
Price in auction currency 4800 GBP
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5402 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search