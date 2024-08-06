Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1821 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1821 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1821 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1821 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4633 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (22)
  • Leu (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
6113 $
Price in auction currency 4800 GBP
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5402 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

