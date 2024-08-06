Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1821 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1821 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1821 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1821 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4578 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Hess Divo / Künker (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Künker (17)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7495 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7164 $
Price in auction currency 6750 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Hess Divo / Künker - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1821 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search