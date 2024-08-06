Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1825 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1825
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1825 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5230 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1572 $
Price in auction currency 241000 JPY
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1418 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
