Ducat 1825 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1825 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5230 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.

