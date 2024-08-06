Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1824 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1824 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1824 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1824 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4576 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Möller (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1824 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1274 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1824 at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
1631 $
Price in auction currency 1525 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1824 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1824 at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1824 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1824 at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1824 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1824 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1824 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1824 at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1824 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1824 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1824 at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

