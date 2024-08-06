Ducat 1824 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1824 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4576 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (11)