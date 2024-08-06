Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1824 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1824
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1824 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4576 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1274 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
1631 $
Price in auction currency 1525 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
