Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1823 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1823
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1823 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2335 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
851 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
