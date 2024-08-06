Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1823 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1823 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1823 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1823 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Bavaria Ducat 1823 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2335 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1823 at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
851 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1823 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1823 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1823 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1823 at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1823 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1823 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1823 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1823 at auction Rauch - March 24, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1823 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1823 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1823 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1823 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1823 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1823 at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1823 at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1823 at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1823 at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1823 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1823 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

