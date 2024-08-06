Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1822 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1822
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1822 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1784 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (9)
- UBS (2)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3743 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1413 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
