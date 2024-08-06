Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1822 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1822 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1822 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1822 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1784 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • UBS (2)
Bavaria Ducat 1822 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3743 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1822 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1413 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1822 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1822 at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1822 at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1822 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1822 at auction Künker - April 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date April 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1822 at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1822 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1822 at auction UBS - September 6, 2010
Seller UBS
Date September 6, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1822 at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1822 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

