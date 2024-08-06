Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1821 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1821
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1821 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4573 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo / Künker (1)
- Künker (15)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- UBS (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
2282 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2118 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2011
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search