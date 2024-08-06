Ducat 1821 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1821 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4573 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (10) XF (14) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) PL (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Chaponnière (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Frankfurter (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo / Künker (1)

Künker (15)

MDC Monaco (1)

UBS (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)