Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1821 "Type 1807-1825" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1821 "Type 1807-1825" - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1821 "Type 1807-1825" - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1821 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4573 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo / Künker (1)
  • Künker (15)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
2282 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2118 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 3, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Chaponnière - October 21, 2018
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Hess Divo / Künker - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2011
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2011
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1821 at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1821 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search