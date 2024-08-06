Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1820 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1820
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1820 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5920 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (4)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
2716 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
1625 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2011
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
