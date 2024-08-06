Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1820 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1820 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1820 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1820 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5920 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Stack's (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1820 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
2716 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1820 at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
1625 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1820 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1820 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1820 at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1820 at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2011
Bavaria Ducat 1820 at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2011
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1820 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Bavaria Ducat 1820 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1820 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1820 at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Bavaria Ducat 1820 at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1820 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search