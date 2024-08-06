Ducat 1820 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1820 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5920 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) DETAILS (0) Service NGC (3)