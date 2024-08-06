Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1819 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1819 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1819 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1819 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7805 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place October 11, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (5)
  • Stack's (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1819 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
3705 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1819 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1819 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1819 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1819 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1819 at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

