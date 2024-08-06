Ducat 1819 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1819 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7805 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place October 11, 2018.

