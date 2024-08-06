Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1818 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1818 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1818 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1818 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7871 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 11, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1818 at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
1387 $
Price in auction currency 1400 CHF
Bavaria Ducat 1818 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1818 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Bavaria Ducat 1818 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price

Bavaria Ducat 1818 at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

