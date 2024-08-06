Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1818 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1818
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1818 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7871 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 11, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
1387 $
Price in auction currency 1400 CHF
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
