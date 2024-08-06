Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1817 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1817
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1817 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5650 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 28, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1463 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1413 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search