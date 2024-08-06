Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1817 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1817 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1817 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1817 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5650 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1817 at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1463 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1817 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1413 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1817 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1817 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 1, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1817 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1817 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1817 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1817 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

