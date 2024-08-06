Ducat 1817 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1817 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5650 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 28, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (1)