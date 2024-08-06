Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1815 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1815 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1815 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1815 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2298 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Künker (10)
  • Möller (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1815 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2547 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1815 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1964 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1815 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1815 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1815 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1815 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1815 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1815 at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1815 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1815 at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1815 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1815 at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1815 at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1815 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1815 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1815 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1815 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1815 at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1815 at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1815 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1815 at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

