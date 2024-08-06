Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1815 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1815
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1815 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2298 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2547 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
