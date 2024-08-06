Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1814 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1814 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1814 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1814 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1166 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Bavaria Ducat 1814 at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1960 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1814 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1428 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1814 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1814 at auction Münzenonline - October 25, 2019
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1814 at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1814 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1814 at auction Münzenonline - October 19, 2018
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1814 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1814 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1814 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1814 at auction Münzenonline - October 20, 2017
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1814 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1814 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1814 at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1814 at auction Lanz München - June 5, 2014
Seller Lanz München
Date June 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1814 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1814 at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1814 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1814 at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1814 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1814 at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

