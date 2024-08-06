Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1814 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1814
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1814 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1166 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (16)
- Lanz München (1)
- Leu (1)
- Münzenonline (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1960 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1428 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Lanz München
Date June 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
