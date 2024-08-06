Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1813 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1813
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1813 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4565 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
741 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1373 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 15, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
