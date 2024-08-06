Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1813 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1813 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1813 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1813 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4565 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1813 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
741 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1813 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1373 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1813 at auction Rapp - May 6, 2022
Seller Rapp
Date May 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1813 at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1813 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1813 at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1813 at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1813 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1813 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1813 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1813 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1813 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1813 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1813 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1813 at auction Goldberg - September 15, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date September 15, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1813 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1813 at auction SINCONA - October 17, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1813 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

