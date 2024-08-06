Ducat 1812 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1812 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 951 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

