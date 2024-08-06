Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1812 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1812 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1812 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1812 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 951 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1812 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1812 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2064 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1812 at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1812 at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1812 at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1812 at auction Rauch - December 4, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1812 at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1812 at auction Hess Divo - May 29, 2018
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1812 at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1812 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1812 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1812 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1812 at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1812 at auction HIRSCH - February 15, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1812 at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1812 at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1812 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1812 at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1812 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1812 at auction Künker - June 20, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1812 at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1812 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search