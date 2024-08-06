Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1812 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1812
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1812 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 951 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
