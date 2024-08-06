Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1811 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1811 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1811 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1811 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3063 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place October 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (14)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1811 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1695 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1811 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2282 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1811 at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1811 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1811 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1811 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1811 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1811 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1811 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1811 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1811 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Bavaria Ducat 1811 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1811 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1811 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1811 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1811 at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1811 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1811 at auction UBS - January 18, 2010
Seller UBS
Date January 18, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1811 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1811 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1811 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1811 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search