Ducat 1811 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1811 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3063 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place October 12, 2010.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (16) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Künker (14)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)