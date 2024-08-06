Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1811 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1811
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1811 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3063 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place October 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1695 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2282 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
