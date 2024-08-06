Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1810 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1810 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1810 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1810 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4200 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1810 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1842 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Bavaria Ducat 1810 at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
1408 $
Price in auction currency 1400 CHF
Bavaria Ducat 1810 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1810 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1810 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1810 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1810 at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1810 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1810 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1810 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1810 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 17, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1810 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1810 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
