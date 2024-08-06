Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1810 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1810
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1810 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4200 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1842 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
1408 $
Price in auction currency 1400 CHF
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
