Ducat 1809 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1809 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the AA Muntenveiling auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2021.

