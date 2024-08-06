Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1809 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1809
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1809 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the AA Muntenveiling auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AA Muntenveiling (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (9)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1804 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1263 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date June 19, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
