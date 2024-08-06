Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1809 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1809 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1809 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1809 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the AA Muntenveiling auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2021.

Bavaria Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1804 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1809 at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1263 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1809 at auction AA Muntenveiling - June 19, 2021
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date June 19, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1809 at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1809 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1809 at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

