Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1808 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1808
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1808 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7628 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1178 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2487 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
