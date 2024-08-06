Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1808 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1808 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1808 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1808 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7628 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.

Bavaria Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1178 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2487 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1808 at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1808 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1808 at auction Emporium Hamburg - August 1, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date August 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1808 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 2, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1808 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1808 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1808 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1808 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1808 at auction Leu - October 24, 2005
Seller Leu
Date October 24, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1808 at auction Leu - October 22, 2002
Seller Leu
Date October 22, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

