Ducat 1807 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1807 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4559 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)