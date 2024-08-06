Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1807 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1807 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4559 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date June 19, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2373 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2547 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of Ducat 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
