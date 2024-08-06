Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1806 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Ducat 1806 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Ducat 1806 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1806 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3389 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Bavaria Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
9022 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1806 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
7780 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1806 at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1806 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1806 at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1806 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1806 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1806 at auction HIRSCH - February 15, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1806 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1806 at auction Westfälische - February 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
