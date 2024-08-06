Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1806 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1806
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1806 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3389 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (12)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
9022 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
7780 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
