5 Ducat no date (1808-1837). Gold (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 5 Ducat no date (1808-1837) . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

