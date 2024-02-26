Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

5 Ducat no date (1808-1837). Gold (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1808-1837) Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1808-1837) Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year no date (1808-1837)
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 5 Ducat no date (1808-1837) . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Hess Divo / Künker (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Via (1)
Bavaria 5 Ducat no date (1808-1837) at auction Via - February 26, 2024
Seller Via
Date February 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
20557 $
Price in auction currency 19000 EUR
Bavaria 5 Ducat no date (1808-1837) at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5084 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Bavaria 5 Ducat no date (1808-1837) at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 5 Ducat no date (1808-1837) at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 5 Ducat no date (1808-1837) at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 5 Ducat no date (1808-1837) at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 5 Ducat no date (1808-1837) at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 5 Ducat no date (1808-1837) at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 5 Ducat no date (1808-1837) at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 5 Ducat no date (1808-1837) at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 5 Ducat no date (1808-1837) at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 5 Ducat no date (1808-1837) at auction Hess Divo / Künker - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 5 Ducat no date (1808-1837) at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Ducat 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

