Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
5 Ducat no date (1808-1837). Gold (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Variety: Gold
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 5 Ducat no date (1808-1837) . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.
Seller Via
Date February 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
20557 $
Price in auction currency 19000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5084 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
