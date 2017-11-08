Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Heller 1805 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Heller 1805 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,6 - 0,75 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1805 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint

Bavaria Heller 1805 at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1805 at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1805 at auction Felzmann - December 10, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date December 10, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1805 at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date August 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1805 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1805 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price

For the sale of Heller 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

